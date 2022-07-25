World ADB raises growth forecast for Philippines to 6.5% The Asian Development Bank (ADB) said the Philippine economy is forecast to grow faster than initially expected in 2022, following the relaxation of COVID-19 mobility restrictions, the expansion of the COVID-19 vaccination programme, and a rebound in investment and household consumption.

World APSF lauds Indonesia’s preparation for ASEAN Para Games The Association of Southeast Asian Nations Para Sports Federation (APSF) has applauded the Indonesian government's five-month preparations for holding the 11th ASEAN Para Games.

World Indonesia FDI accelerates to a new record high in Q2 Foreign direct investment (FDI) into Indonesia rose 39.7% annually in the second quarter of this year to 163.2 trillion rupiah (10.89 billion USD), the biggest climb in the past decade.

Society Vietnamese among the most spoken languages in Australia Vietnamese ranked third among the top languages used at home in Australia, other than English, according to the latest census by the Australian Bureau of Statistics.