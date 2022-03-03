Politics Vietnam-Australia relationship at its best ever: Deputy FM The relationship between Vietnam and Australia is developing strongly and at its best ever, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Vu said on March 3.

Politics Vietnamese PM to attend special ASEAN-US summit Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and ASEAN leaders have been invited by the US President to attend a special ASEAN-US summit to be held in Washington DC in the coming time, spokeswoman of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang has announced.

Politics Vietnam welcomes Ukraine-Russia dialogue: Spokeswoman Vietnam welcomes the ongoing dialogue between Ukraine and Russia, and hopes that the sides will soon find long-term peaceful solutions to differences in line with international law and taking account of legitimate rights and interests of the concerned parties, spokeswoman of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang has said.

Politics PM chairs Government meeting for February Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chaired a regular Government meeting in Hanoi on March 3, during which he required Government members to keep updated on the regional and world situation so as to timely address any arising issues.