Mr Universe Vietnam 2022 launched
The first Mr Universe Vietnam 2022 competition has been launched in HCM City.
Mr International 2019 Trinh Bao, a fashion model and fitness trainer in Hai Phong and HCM City, is invited to be a member of the jury of Mr Universe Vietnam 2022. (Photo courtesy of the organiser)HCM City (VNS/VNA) - The first Mr Universe Vietnam 2022 competition has been launched in HCM City.
Vietnamese men at home and abroad, aged 18 to 30, who are at least 1.75m tall are encouraged to join.
The selection round is scheduled to open in May in HCM City and Hanoi. The contestants will compete in the categories of traditional costumes, swimsuits, question-and-answer sessions and evening wear.
They will also take part in additional competitions highlighting their talent and charity work.
Ten finalists will compete for the crown. The organiser will present awards for Mr Talent, Mr Sports and Mr Charming Face.
The total in cash prizes is 3 billion VND (132,000 USD).
The winners will represent Vietnam in global competitions such as Mr World and Man of the Year.
The jury will include Mr International 2019 Trinh Bao, a fashion model and fitness trainer in Hai Phong and HCM City.
Bao stands at 1.85m, and weighs 80kg. Before being crowned as Mr International 2019 in Manila, the Philippines, he won a bronze medal at the Vietnam Supermodel 2018 contest.
“We hope our competition will support men, particularly those living in rural and remote areas, to develop their career in music, movies, fashion and eventually business,” said Pham Duy Khanh, Chairman of Mr Universe Vietnam 2022 and head of the event’s organising board.
The final round of Mr Universe Vietnam 2022 will be organised on July 30 in HCM City, and be broadcast live on Vietnam Television./.