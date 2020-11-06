Mu Cang Chai terrace fields in the northern mountainous province of Yen Bai (Source: bigseventravel.com/)



Hanoi (VNA) – Mu Cang Chai terrace fields in the northern mountainous province of Yen Bai have been included into the list of the 50 most beautiful places in the world in 2020 by Big 7 Travel.

“When you imagine magnificent Asian rice fields swirling on the slopes of velvet green hills, you’re picturing Mu Cang Chai, Vietnam,” wrote the website.

Centuries of careful cultivation have shaped what is easily some of the most beautiful rice terraces in the world, it continued.

Ranking 21st in the list, Mu Cang Chai is also full of hiking trails and vibrant local culture. It is a draw to both domestic and foreign tourists and among places where travellers want to come back.

The ranking was drawn up by Big 7 Travel after it asked its 1.5-million-strong social audience for their opinion, mined data from Pinterest and analysed the most-liked images on its Instagram profile this year.

Big 7 Travel provides current and curated recommendations, aiming to helping millions of people discover the world./.