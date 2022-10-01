Business HCM City to host Processing & Packaging, Vietwater exhibitions The 15th Vietnam International Processing & Packaging Exhibition and Conference and the 13rd Vietnam International Water Supply, Sanitation, Water Resources and Purification will be held simultaneously on November 9-11 at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre in Ho Chi Minh City.

Business Meeting SPS key to sustainable agricultural exports to EU Meeting the EU's Sanitary and Phytosanitary Standards (SPS) remains a challenge for Vietnamese food exporters as the country seeks greater integration in the global food supply, said industry experts and policymakers.

Business Top 10 prestigious retailers in 2022 announced The Vietnam Report JSC on September 30 announced the list of the top 10 prestigious retailers in 2022.