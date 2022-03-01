The 100-year-old stilt house of Mrs. Pham Thi Sau’s family in Lap Thang village in Thach Lap commune, Ngoc Lac district, has three compartments and two wings, as well as two staircases.



In the middle of the house is a place for worshipping the ancestors and welcoming male guests, while inside is a kitchen and a place for women to live.



According to the People’s Committee of Ngoc Lac district, there are currently around 1,460 stilt houses in the area, including more than 700 in Thach Lap commune, many of which are over 100 years old.



The Muong make up more than 70 percent of the population in Ngoc Lac district. The building of a community tourism area in Lap Thang village in association with the preservation of traditional Muong stilt houses is opening up opportunities to preserve traditional cultural values and utilise the locality’s tourism potential./.

VNA