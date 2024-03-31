The Command Headquarters of the Dien Bien Phu Campaign is located in the old-growth forest in Muong Phang commune. This is where General Vo Nguyen Giap issued decisive commands crucial to the victory of the Dien Bien Phu Campaign.

In the bustling days of March, distant travellers flock to Muong Phang. Among them are former soldiers, veterans, the younger generation, and even the children of fallen heroes who sacrificed their lives in the campaign, some of whom have not seen their fathers’ graves in the 70 years since.

To cater to visitors, especially during peak times, the management team of the Dien Bien Phu Campaign Command Site has increased staffing and trained more tour guides while creating a clean and beautiful landscape within the historical site.

After 70 years, Muong Phang has become an indispensable destination for tourists visiting Dien Bien. Upholding the teachings of General Vo Nguyen Giap, every resident of Muong Phang continues to strive tirelessly to develop their homeland./.

VNA