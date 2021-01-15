US Ambassador to Vietnam Daniel J. Kritenbrink cuts a ribbon to launch a mural painting on the outside wall of Hanoi's American Club on January 15. (Photo: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) – The US Embassy in collaboration with the Art Builds Community (ABC) organisation on January 15 unveiled a mural painting at American Club in downtown Hanoi which is expected to raise public awareness of the environment protection.



The project was started in December last year to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the US – Vietnam relations.



The project, themed “Clean Environment and Green Planet,” reflects the Vietnam – US partnership and friendship which have been developed over the last 25 years, said US Ambassador to Vietnam Daniel J. Kritenbrink. It also shows both countries are committed to and can work together in sustainably protecting the environment and responding to climate change, he added.



He cited an American proverb “A picture is worth a thousand words,” saying the painting conveys a message that everyone shares a responsibility of protecting this planet and environment.

US Ambassador to Vietnam Daniel J. Kritenbrink is introduced about the mural painting. (Photo: VNA)



The ambassador further noted that against the backdrop of alarming air pollution in Vietnam’s metropolises, the US Embassy is working with local partners to increase people’s awareness of harmful effects of air pollution and the importance of their choice of clean energies to reduce pollution.



Initiated in 2020, the environment-focused mural was jointly designed by Vietnamese-American artist Christine Nguyen and four Vietnamese artists, said ACB founder Ta Thi Thu Huong. The 100-sqm 3D mural features vivid images of endangered species of fauna and flora, she added.



Huong voiced her hope that the mural painting will be a new cultural and arts destination in Hanoi./.

VNA