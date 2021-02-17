The colourful mural in Duc Thang ward in Bac Tu Liem district in Hanoi attracts the attention of both local people and visitors, and has given a face-lift to the surrounding area.

The mural is 30 metres long and 2.2 metres high and is the work of 20 youth union members and artists, who worked on it for just 10 days. The most difficult part was that the wall is right next to a busy street and had been severely damaged over the years.

Other than beautifying the streets of Bac Tu Liem district, the mural has also raised awareness among local people about putting rubbish in the right place.

Other localities are following suit, with youth union members busy creating wonderful murals that help beautify the surrounding area and the city in general./.

VNA