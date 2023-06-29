Culture - Sports Vietnamese Embassy in Brazil organises Festa Junina The Vietnamese Embassy in Brazil on June 26 coordinated with the International Club Brasilia in organising the Festa Juninas festival, also known as "festas de São João", which commemorates the birthday of Saint John/João (June 2).

Culture - Sports 120 Vietnamese, Japanese children to join JFA Uniqlo Soccer Kids A total of 120 children, including 100 from Japan and 20 from Vietnam, will take part in the upcoming Japan Football Association (JFA) Uniqlo Soccer Kids slated for July 1 and 2 in Vietnam.

Culture - Sports AFC President offers condolences on death of young footballer President of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Salman Bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa has offered condolences on the death of Vo Minh Hieu, a player of the Quang Nam Youth Club who was killed in a recent traffic accident.