Music gala raises funds for soldiers protecting borders, islands
Meritorious Artist Ta Minh Tam will perform in a music gala in HCM City on August 9. (Photo of the organisers)HCM City (VNS/VNA) - A music gala to raise funds for soldiers and people living in border areas and islands will be held in Ho Chi Minh City on August 9.
The gala titled 'Huong Ve Bien Gioi, Bien, Dao To Quoc' (Towards the Country’s Borders, Seas and Islands) is organised by the HCM City’s Vietnam Motherland Front Committee and HCM City Television (HTV).
Pham Minh Tuan, Vice Chairman of the committee, said the event aimed to promote national solidarity and raise awareness of territorial sovereignty over the borders, islands and seas.
The 75-minute show will present songs praising the country and its islands and seas, featuring veteran singers such as Meritorious Artist Ta Minh Tam, Nguyen Phi Hung and Quy Binh, and young artists Thanh Tam and My Hao, who have visited the Truong Sa (Spratly) Archipelago, DK1 Platforms, and land borders of the country.
The programme will include a talk show with people and soldiers who are guarding the country’s borders and seas.
“We are looking to raise 40 billion VND (1.7 million USD) this year to support the people and soldiers living and working in border areas and islands,” Tuan said.
The committee aims to build infrastructure for people and soldiers in the Truong Sa Archipelago, and a cultural house in Thuyen Chai B Island.
It will also build houses for soldiers at borders, and bring clean water to remote border areas.
The gala will take place at 7.30pm at the HTV Theatre and will be broadcast live on HTV1./.