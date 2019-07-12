Performance near Hoan Kiem lake (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – A number of music performances will be held around Hoan Kiem lake in the heart of the capital city of Hanoi, to celebrate the 20th anniversary of its recognition as City for Peace by the UNESCO.



On July 13 evening, artists from the central provinces of Thua Thien-Hue and Quang Nam will stage performances at Ly Thai To monument.



At a nearby location, a show will entertain audiences with songs praising Hanoi and the country, with the participation of famous singers and music bands.



One day later also at the monument, famous singers will perform songs about the capital city, Vietnamese country and people, while traditional musical instrumentalists from Thua Thien-Hue and Quang Nam will also put their performances on stage in a location only a stone’s throw from the monument.



The performance will be preceded with pieces of folk arts by famous music bands in a square in front of the headquarters of the State Bank of Vietnam.-VNA