Videos Tourists allowed to visit headquarters of HCM City People’s Committee The headquarters of the People's Council and People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City - a national architectural relic - will open its doors to visitors for tours free of charge this year.

Travel Tourists flock to Da Lat after Tet to admire flowers The blooming of cherry blossoms is attracting visitors to Da Lat city in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong even after the Tet (Lunar New Year) holidays have ended.

Travel Visit Vietnam Year - Dien Bien 2024 promises endless experiences In association with the 70th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu victory (May 7, 1954 – 2024), Visit Vietnam Year - Dien Bien 2024 is expected to bring endless experiences to tourists, heard a press conference in Hanoi on February 21.

Videos Luxury cruise vessel brings nearly 4,500 visitors to Vietnam Spectrum of the Seas, one of the world’s top 10 most luxurious cruise vessels, docked at Tan Cang - Cai Mep Port in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau on February 20, with nearly 4,500 international visitors on board.