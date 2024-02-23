My Khe, An Bang on Asia’s most beautiful beach list: Tripadvisor
An Bang beach through the lens of foreign visitors (Photo: Tripadvisor)Hanoi (VNA) – An Bang beach in Hoi An ancient town, the central province of Quang Nam and My Khe beach in the central city of Da Nang ranked 5th and 6th respectively on the list of Travelers’ Choice Awards Best of the Best Beaches in Asia as voted by readers of Tripadvisor, one of the world largest travel guidance platforms.
Tripadvisor described An Bang as a having-it-all destination with powder-white sand, blue skies and stunning views.
The beach is set against a lush, green backdrop and home to a coral reef, making it a perfect spot for swimming and snorkeling. Thrill-seekers can go paragliding, jet skiing and body surfing in the cool blue waters. For something more relaxes, kick back on a lounge chair under a palm tree or bike along the nearby path, it said.
Meanwhile, My Khe beach, boasting powdery-soft sand, gentle surf and coconut trees swaying in the breeze, checks all the boxes when visitors want a relaxing beach day. It is also an ideal place to go swimming and surfing.
My Khe was the only Vietnamese beach that made to the Tripadvisor's list in 2023, ranking 8th. (Photo: Tripadvisor)"The beach is big and rarely gets crowded, so it's easy to snag a sunbed – complete with an umbrella and just kick back for the day".
My Khe was the only Vietnamese beach that made to the Tripadvisor’s list in 2023, ranking 8th.
Asia’s top ten beaches include Nusa Penida and Melasti (Indonesia), Banana and Nai Harn (Thailand) and Haeundae (the Republic of Korea).
The beaches were voted based on their popularity, convenience to access, landscapes and activities on offer.
The Travelers’ Choice Awards Best of the Best title celebrates the highest level of excellence in travel. It’s awarded to those who receive a high volume of above-and-beyond reviews and opinions from the Tripadvisor community over a 12-month period. Out of the 8 million listings, fewer than 1% achieve this milestone./.