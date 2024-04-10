My Khe beach, boasting powdery-soft sand, gentle surf and coconut trees swaying in the breeze, checks all the boxes when visitors want a relaxing beach day. It is also an ideal place to go swimming and surfing.

It ranked 6th on the list of Travelers’ Choice Awards Best of the Best Beaches in Asia as voted by readers of Tripadvisor.

“The beach is big and rarely gets crowded, so it’s easy to snag a sunbed – complete with an umbrella and just kick back for the day”, according to the travel platform.

The Travelers’ Choice Awards Best of the Best title celebrates the highest level of excellence in travel. It’s awarded to those who receive a high volume of above-and-beyond reviews and opinions from the Tripadvisor community over a 12-month period./.

VNA