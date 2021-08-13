My Son pedestal seeks recognition as national treasure
The Treasure Evaluation Council of Quang Nam province and the Management Board of My Son World Cultural Heritage Site has approved a scientific dossier of My Son A10 pedestal at the heritage site, and agreed to submit the dossier to seek recognition of the pedestal as a national treasure.
My Son A10 pedestal is located at tower group A of My Son temple complex in Quang Nam province’s Duy Xuyen district. It dates back to between the 9th and 10th centuries.
The 2.26m-high, 2.58m-long and 2.58m-wide pedestal is constructed from 17 stone blocks.
The pedestal was found by Vietnamese and Indian experts during restoration work at the site in May last year.
The pedestal is a rare work of its kind that remains intact in the worshipping space at the My Son Sanctuary./.