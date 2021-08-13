My Son A10 pedestal is located at tower group A of My Son temple complex in Quang Nam province’s Duy Xuyen district. It dates back to between the 9th and 10th centuries.



The 2.26m-high, 2.58m-long and 2.58m-wide pedestal is constructed from 17 stone blocks.



The pedestal was found by Vietnamese and Indian experts during restoration work at the site in May last year.



The pedestal is a rare work of its kind that remains intact in the worshipping space at the My Son Sanctuary./.

VNA