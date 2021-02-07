World Cambodia pledges support for trade liberalisation after catfish import suspended The Cambodian Ministry of Commerce on February 5 issued a feedback document about the country’s recent suspension of catfish imports from several neighbouring countries, including Vietnam, reaffirming Cambodia’s commitment to complying with and supporting the spirit of trade liberalisation.

World New COVID-19 cases rocket in Southeast Asia Thailand, the Philippines and Indonesia continued to report large increases in the numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths on February 5.

World First dual-mode desalination plant inaugurated in Singapore Singapore’s National Water Agency PUB announced on February 4 that the first large-scale and dual-mode desalination plant Keppel Marine East (KMEDP) has been inaugurated, which is capable of meeting about 7 percent of demand for drinking water in the island state.