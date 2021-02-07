Myanmar approves Sputnik V vaccine, Indonesia to use Sinovac vaccine for the elderly
Myanmar has recently approved Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine against the new coronavirus, the Russian Direct Investments Fund said on official twitter account for the vaccine.
“Myanmar becomes the 21st country to register Sputnik V,” the RDIF said in the tweet.
Meanwhile, Indonesia has approved Chinese Sinovac Biotech’s COVID-19 vaccine for use in the elderly, according to a letter from the food and drug agency (BPOM).
The move shows that the country may change its strategy which has prioritised its working population first.
That strategy was partially due to limited data on the vaccine’s safety for the elderly, authorities have said.
A rollout of Sinovac’s vaccine in Indonesia last month involved 3 million doses and was aimed at medical workers and public servants.
Government data shows nearly 800,000 have received their first shot, but authorities said they are set to produce 25 million more by the end of March.
Indonesia, which has suffered more than 31,000 deaths from COVID-19, aims to vaccinate more than 180 million people, or roughly two-thirds of its population of 270 million, within a year./.