World Indonesian expert has high expectation for 37th ASEAN Summit, related meetings Indonesian senior journalist Veeramalla Anjaiah voiced his hope that the 37th ASEAN Summit and related meetings will bring about positive results during an interview with the Vietnam News Agency's correspondents in Jakarta.

Society Vietnam fourth in number of students in Australia Vietnam has the fourth-largest number of students in Australia, according to a report from the Mitchell Institute at Australia’s Victoria University released on November 11.

World RoK President to attend ASEAN Summit and related meetings President of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Moon Jae-in is scheduled to attend a series of online high-level meetings within the framework of the 37th ASEAN Summit and related meetings this week, with a focus on cooperation between the RoK and Southeast Asian nations as well as several Asia-Pacific countries.

World Thailand to promote three agendas at 37th ASEAN Summit Spokesman of the Thai Government Anucha Burapachaisri has said Thai Prime Minister and Defence Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha will attend the virtual 37th ASEAN Summit and related meetings chaired by Vietnam from November 12-15.