Myanmar elections: Aung San Suu Kyi wins parliamentary seat
Aung San Suu Kyi, chairperson of the ruling National League for Democracy (NLD), has won a seat in the House of Representatives of Myanmar for the next parliament in the multiparty general elections, according to an announcement from the Union Election Commission (UEC) on November 10.
Aung San Suu Kyi, chairperson of the ruling National League for Democracy (NLD), has won a seat in the House of Representatives of Myanmar (Photo: Reuters)
Hanoi (VNA) – Aung San Suu Kyi, chairperson of the ruling National League for Democracy (NLD), has won a seat in the House of Representatives of Myanmar for the next parliament in the multiparty general elections, according to an announcement from the Union Election Commission (UEC) on November 10.
Suu Kyi, the current State Counsellor of Myanmar, competed in Yangon's Kawmhu constituency.
A total of 5,639 candidates, including 1,106 candidates from the ruling NLD party and 1,089 from the Union Solidarity and Development Party (USDP), vied for the 1,117 parliamentary seats in the election held on November 8.
As of November 10 morning, 47 representatives have been elected to parliament at three levels. The NLD secured 44 parliamentary seats including 12 in the House of Representatives, eight in the House of Nationalities and 24 in the regional or state parliaments so far, according to the UEC's result announcement.
It was the third general election in Myanmar during the last 60 years, with more than 37 million eligible voters.
In the previous general election held in November 2015, the NLD had a landslide victory, securing more than 77 percent of seats in the parliament. The party has led the country since 2016 to now./.
Suu Kyi, the current State Counsellor of Myanmar, competed in Yangon's Kawmhu constituency.
A total of 5,639 candidates, including 1,106 candidates from the ruling NLD party and 1,089 from the Union Solidarity and Development Party (USDP), vied for the 1,117 parliamentary seats in the election held on November 8.
As of November 10 morning, 47 representatives have been elected to parliament at three levels. The NLD secured 44 parliamentary seats including 12 in the House of Representatives, eight in the House of Nationalities and 24 in the regional or state parliaments so far, according to the UEC's result announcement.
It was the third general election in Myanmar during the last 60 years, with more than 37 million eligible voters.
In the previous general election held in November 2015, the NLD had a landslide victory, securing more than 77 percent of seats in the parliament. The party has led the country since 2016 to now./.