Myanmar leaders welcome Vietnamese PM
-
Myanmar President U Win Myint welcomes Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (L) (Photo: VNA)
-
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc introduces members of the Vietnamese delegation to Myanmar President U Win Myint (Photo: VNA)
-
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Myanmar President U Win Myint at the welcome ceremony (Photo: VNA)
-
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Myanmar President U Win Myint at the welcome ceremony (Photo:VNA)
-
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Myanmar President U Win Myint at the welcome ceremony (Photo:VNA)
-
A view of the welcome ceremony (Photo:VNA)
-
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Myanmar President U Win Myint at the welcome ceremony (Photo: VNA)
-
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Myanmar President U Win Myint at the welcome ceremony (Photo: VNA)
-
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Myanmar President U Win Myint at the welcome ceremony (Photo: VNA)
-
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc meets Myanmar President U Win Myint (Photo: VNA)
-
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc holds talks with State Counsellor of Myanmar Aung San Suu Kyi (Photo: VNA)
-
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc meets with Speaker of the Union Assembly of Myanmar T. Khun Myat (Photo: VNA)