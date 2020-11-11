Politics Q&A session held democratically, responsibly: NA chair The Q&A session of the 14th National Assembly (NA)’s 10th sitting wrapped up on the morning of November 10 after two and a half days and were held in a democratic, straightforward, and responsible atmosphere, with a focus on the implementation of NA resolutions on specialised supervision.

Politics Deputy Defence Minister receives Chinese Ambassador Deputy Minister of Defence, Sen. Lieut. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien, hosted a reception for Chinese Ambassador to Vietnam Xiong Bo in Hanoi on November 10.

Politics HCM City People’s Council adopts development resolutions The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council adopted resolutions on public investment, financial lending, and the recognition of Thanh An commune in Can Gio district as an island commune during its 22nd meeting on November 10.

Politics Prime Minister addresses important issues at National Assembly session Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc appeared before the National Assembly on November 10 to answer queries from deputies regarding various matters of importance.