Politics Leaders offer greetings to UK on National Day Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong on June 12 sent his message of congratulations to Queen Elisabeth II on the occasion of the National Day of the UK.

Politics NA passes resolution on National Election Council personnel The National Assembly (NA) passed a resolution on the morning of June 12 ratifying the Vice Chairpersons and members of the National Election Council, with 92.96 percent of the deputies voting in favour.

Politics ASEAN seeks stronger ties among military medical corps in fighting diseases Vietnam hosted a virtual meeting among ASEAN Centre of Military Medicine (ACMM)’s Board of Directors and Secretariats on June 11 to review a joint drill on COVID-19 response among the regional military medical forces.

Politics Lawmakers to continue mulling over personnel matters Legislators will continue discussing personnel issues at the ongoing 14th National Assembly’s ninth session on June 12.