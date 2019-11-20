NA approves draft revised Labour Code on 23rd working day
At the meeting (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The 14th National Assembly’s eighth session approved the draft revised Labour Code during its 23rd working day in Hanoi on November 20 under the chair of NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan.
Also during the plenary session in the morning, the legislature discussed the draft amended Investment Law under the direction of NA Vice Chairman Phung Quoc Hien.
A majority of opinions agreed with the need to amend and supplement the law.
Lawmakers presented their opinions on conditional business lines, capital contribution and stake purchase, business incentives, among others.
In the afternoon, they joined plenary discussions on the draft revised Enterprise Law and highlighted the need to continue fine-tuning regulations, cutting administrative procedures to improve business environment.
Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung later gave explanation on issues of deputies’ concern.
On November 21, the NA will discuss the draft law amending and supplementing several articles of the Law on Promulgation of Legal Documents in the morning.
In the afternoon, they are due to approve the Library Law and debate the draft revised Youth Law./.
