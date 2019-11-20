Politics Vietnam, Mongolia exchange congratulations on diplomatic ties Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong has exchanged messages of congratulations with President of Mongolia Khaltmaa Battulga on the occasion of the 65th anniversary of Vietnam – Mongolia diplomatic ties (November 17).

Politics PM: Vietnam highly values comprehensive partnership with US Vietnam highly values comprehensive partnership with the US, considering it one of the country’s top important partners, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc told visiting US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper during a reception in Hanoi on November 20.

Politics Party leading official welcomes US Defence Secretary Politburo member and permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Quoc Vuong on November 20 received US Defence Secretary Mark Esper, who is now on a working visit to Vietnam.

Politics US Secretary of Defense gives speech at Diplomatic Academy US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper affirmed the US has attached importance to its comprehensive partnership with Vietnam while delivering a speech at the Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam in Hanoi on November 20.