NA Chairman asks Quang Tri to promote cultural values
National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue suggested Quang Tri, one of the fiercest battlefields during the war, organise a peace festival to attract more tourists at a working session with the Standing Board of the provincial Party Committee as part of his trip to the central locality on July 17.
The chief legislator lauded Quang Tri for its achievements in socio-economic development, national defence and security, and Party building despite a host of challenges.
The locality has adopted many important resolutions on administrative reform, digital transformation, and the implementation of national target programmes, demonstrating its resolve and responsibility in development, he stressed.
Its efforts paid off as the local gross regional domestic product (GRDP) growth reached 6.9% in the 2021-2022 period, and 6.52% in the first half of this year, the leader said, lauding progress the province has made in agriculture, tourism, energy development, forest coverage, and investment environment improvement.
Quang Tri needs to quickly complete its master plan for 2021-2030 with a vision towards 2050 to optimise its potential and advantages, Hue said.
During the war, Quang Tri, the location of the demilitarised zone (DMZ) that separated the North and the South, was the site of the most intense bombings.
The top legislator, therefore, asked the province to propose adding its cultural elements to the draft national target programme on cultural development, which will be submitted to the legislature for approval, and build a national-scale war remnants museum.
Quang Tri should promote spiritual tourism and develop lodging services to attract more international tourists, he said.
The locality was also urged to pay more heed to the personnel work, including officials for the National Assembly and people-elected agencies in the locality in the upcoming tenure.
On this occasion, the NA Chairman witnessed some businesses presenting nearly 10 billion VND (423,191 USD) to Quang Tri, helping the locality build educational institutions./.