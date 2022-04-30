NA Chairman asks Tra Vinh to look towards eco-agriculture
National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue has asked the Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh to mobilise all resources to successfully implement its strategy on agriculture, farmers and rural areas, towards eco-agriculture, modern rural areas and smart farmers.
National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue at the ceremony in Tra Vinh (Photo: VNA)Tra Vinh (VNA) – National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue has asked the Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh to mobilise all resources to successfully implement its strategy on agriculture, farmers and rural areas, towards eco-agriculture, modern rural areas and smart farmers.
Speaking at a ceremony marking 30 years of Tra Vinh’s re-establishment on April 29, the top legislator said Tra Vinh needs to continue with the implementation of Party resolutions.
The province’s planning scheme should match that of the Mekong Delta and the country at large, he stressed, urging the locality to soon become a centre of clean energy, especially renewable energy, in the region.
Collective economy needs to be enhanced with new-style agricultural cooperatives playing the core role, the NA Chairman emphasised.
He also asked Tra Vinh to step up administrative reform, improve its business environment, boost investment promotion and intensify regional and sub-regional connectivity to tap its potential and strength, particularly in marine economy.
Economic development should go closely with socio-economic development, he said, underlining the need for the locality to raise the quality of education-training and pay more heed to social welfare, environmental protection and poverty reduction.
The leader mentioned other tasks regarding national defence and security, and Party and political system building.
On behalf of Party and State leaders, the NA Chairman presented first-class Labour Order to the Party organisation, authorities and people of Tra Vinh./.