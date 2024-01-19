NA Chairman attends ceremony announcing establishment of Viet Yen township
National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on January 18 evening attended a ceremony to announce the National Assembly Standing Committee's resolution on the establishment of Viet Yen township and its wards in the northern province of Bac Giang.
NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (C) hands over the NA Standing Committee's resolution on the establishment of Viet Yen township to Bac Giang province's representatives at the ceremony (Photo: VNA)
According to the resolution, Viet Yen township will be established based on the entire natural area and population of Viet Yen district. The township will comprise 17 commune-level administrative units, including nine wards and eight communes.
NA Chairman Hue said the establishment of Viet Yen township serves as a crucial premise to stimulate economic development and improve the material and spiritual lives of local people.
He highlighted the significance of the event, saying that it marked a milestone not only for the Party Organisation, administration and people of Viet Yen township but also in Bac Giang’s development and integration journey, and its acceleration of industrialisation and modernisation.
The top legislator urged the Party committees and administrations at all levels, and local people to focus on leveraging its internal resources, potential, and strengths, fully tapping advantages in geographical location and historical-cultural landscapes, and opportunities, and making stronger efforts to overcome challenges towards ensuring the rapid and sustainable development of Viet Yen township.
He said that the locality should also pay heed to mobilising and effectively using resources, especially high-quality human resources working in State management, business management, and promoting science - technology development; and concentrate on investing in and improving the quality of urban areas, linking urban development with economic growth moving towards a green and smart urban model that adapts to climate change, helping to turn Viet Yen into a socio-economic development driving force of Bac Giang.
The NA Chairman also emphasised the need for the locality to better the leadership of Party organisations, build a streamlined and effective political system, accelerate administrative reforms and application of information technology, and take measures to better State management, especially land management.
Resources should be arranged for developing technical infrastructure, protecting the environment, and training high-quality human resources, he added.
In its development process, Viet Yen district became a bright spot in Bac Giang province and the northern midland and mountain region, with the production value growing by 19.94% in 2023, and 25.56% per year in the period 2020 – 2023.
These results have contributed to Bac Giang province's rapid and steady development, helping Bac Giang to lead the country in GRDP growth in 2023./.