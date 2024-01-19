Videos Vietnam, Hungary enhance cooperation Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh held talks with his Hungarian counterpart Viktor Orban in Budapest on January 18 afternoon (local time) as part of his official visit to the European nation from January 18-20.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest January 19 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Deputy PM welcomes heads of EP’s International Trade Committee Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang received Chairman of the Committee on International Trade (INTA) at the European Parliament Bernd Lange in Hanoi on January 18.

Politics German President to pay State visit to Vietnam German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his spouse will pay a State visit to Vietnam from January 23-24, the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced.