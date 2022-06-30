Politics Bac Giang incorporates following Ho Chi Minh example with political, Party building tasks The northern province of Bac Giang will incorporate the study and following the ideology, morality and lifestyle of President Ho Chi Minh in the implementation of political tasks and the building of the Party and the political system, according to a provincial official.

Politics Vietnam, UK hold 4th defence policy dialogue in London Vietnamese and UK officials said they wish to turn defence cooperation into a pillar in the countries’ overall relations at the 1st session of the 4th Vietnam-UK defence policy dialogue held in London on June 29 (local time) as part of National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue’s ongoing official UK trip.

Politics NA Chairman vows favourable conditions for Vietnam-UK trade ties Vietnam is willing to create all favourable conditions for investors of the UK to operate in the Southeast Asian country, National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue told UK Secretary of State for International Trade Anne – Marie Trevelyan during their meeting on June 29 (local time).

Politics NA Chairman meets Vietnam-UK Network leader in London National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue had a meeting with Warwick Morris, Chairman of Vietnam-UK Network (VUKN), in London on June 29 (local time), during which he hailed the network’s effective contributions to the strengthening of friendship and solidarity among organisations and individuals of the two countries.