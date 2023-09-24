Vice President of the Bulgarian National Assembly Rositsa Kirova (R) welcomes National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue at the Sofia International Airport. (Photo:VNA)

Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and a high-ranking delegation from the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) arrived in Sofia on September 23 afternoon, starting an official visit to Bulgaria at the invitation of his counterpart Rosen Zhelyazkov.Welcoming NA Chairman Hue and the delegation at the Sofia International Airport were Vice President of the Bulgarian National Assembly Rositsa Kirova, head of the Office of the Bulgarian National Assembly President Nikola Nikolov, Vietnamese Ambassador to Bulgaria Do Hoang Long, and representatives from the Vietnamese community in the country.As planned, the top Vietnamese legislator will hold talks and meet with senior Bulgarian leaders; and hold meetings, exchanges, and working sessions with Bulgaria's political community and relevant agencies on bilateral cooperation between the two countries and their legislatures.In 1950, Bulgaria was one of the first countries in the world to officially establish diplomatic relations with Vietnam. Hue’s official visit is made 15 years after the visit to the European country by then NA Chairman Nguyen Phu Trong in 2008./.