Videos NA Chairman addresses law and policy forum in Tehran National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue delivered a speech at a law and policy forum in Tehran on August 9 as part of his official visit to Iran. The event is expected to boost economic, trade and investment cooperation between Vietnam and the west Asian country.

Politics NA Chairman hosts head of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, Agriculture Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue on August 9 received Hossein Selahvarzi, President of the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA), along with several Iranian businesses in the fields of construction materials and pharmaceuticals.

Politics Vietnam’s delegation meets with foreign representatives on sidelines of AIPA-44 The Vietnamese National Assembly (NA)'s delegation had bilateral meetings with delegation heads from AIPA observer nations on the occasion of the 44th General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-44) in Jakarta, Indonesia, on August 8.

Politics HCM City bolsters cooperation with RoK’s Gyeongsangbuk province Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan received visiting Vice Governor of the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s Gyeongsangbuk province Lee Dal-hee on August 9.