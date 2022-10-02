NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)

Binh Phuoc (VNA) – National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue congratulated the southern province of Binh Phuoc on its socio-economic achievements, during his working session with the standing board of the provincial Party Committee on October 1.

Binh Phuoc has the largest area in the southern key economic region, holds strategic geographical location as a gateway for socio-economic and cultural exchanges between the southeast, the Mekong Delta and neighbouring Cambodia. Its gross regional domestic product growth amounted to 9.01% in the first nine months of this year, higher than the country’s average and topping the southeast’s.

Participants were also impressed by the province’s revenue to the State budget and recovering exports. The number of firms resuming operation doubled the shut-down ones, contributing to generating jobs to nearly 37,000 workers. Binh Phuoc also completed the provincial planning for the 2021-2030 period with a vision to 2050.

In order to welcome new investment flows in the near future, the province should make thorough preparations in terms of both hard and soft infrastructure, especially information technology and digitalisation, NA Chairman Hue said.

According to him, Binh Phuoc should focus on developing transport infrastructure, particularly the section linking with Ho Chi Minh City and Chon Thanh – Dak Lak’s Gia Nghia city section, then develop industry to generate more jobs.

The leader also suggested developing more businesses, working groups and different economic models to attract foreign investment./.