Politics Vietnam, Canada launch military training on exercise planning process The Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations, in collaboration with relevant agencies and units, on January 22 launched a training course on exercise planning process in 2024 between Vietnam and Canada.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on January 22 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Romanian PM chairs welcome ceremony for Vietnamese counterpart in Bucharest Romanian Prime Minister Ion-Marcel Ciolacu chaired a welcome ceremony in Bucharest on January 22 morning (local time) for Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, who is in the country for an official visit.

Politics German President’s Vietnam visit an impetus for bilateral ties: Ambassador The upcoming state visit to Vietnam by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier will create an impetus for the bilateral relations to reach a new height, German Ambassador to Vietnam Guido Hildner has said.