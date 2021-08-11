National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (right, first row) present gifts to full-time deputies of the 14th legislature who work at central agencies and did not run for seats in the 15th NA, and officials who are under the management of the NA Standing Committee and have just retired. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on August 11 had a meeting with full-time deputies of the 14th legislature who work at central agencies and did not run for seats in the 15th NA, and officials who are under the management of the NA Standing Committee and have just retired.

Hue appreciated the contributions of the deputies who have helped create the foundation for the NA’s new tenure to improve the quality and efficiency of its operations.



The NA Chairman attributed the early preparation; close coordination between the NA and Government's agencies; and strict compliance with the leadership and direction of the Party Central Committee, the Politburo, the Secretariat; the urgent and effective working spirit of legislators to the success of the first session of the 15th NA amid complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Hue hoped that in the coming time, the delegates would continue to devote their knowledge to the legislature as well as its innovation and perfection, satisfying the requirements of the new period.



The NA Standing Committee always respectfully listens and is ready to receive opinions and actively consults the delegates on issues within the functions and tasks of the NA, he said, adding that the committee constantly innovating itself and further improving the quality and efficiency of its operations, meeting the trust and expectations of the Party, State, voters, and people./.