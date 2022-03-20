Politics Malaysia PM’s visit to Vietnam to advance strategic partnership more substantively The official visit to Vietnam by Malaysian Prime Minister Dato’ Sri Ismail Sabri bin Yaakob on March 20 - 21 is expected to help intensify the two countries’ strategic partnership in a more substantive manner.

Politics Safe corridor being made for Vietnamese to evacuate from Ukraine: Spokesperson The Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) and Vietnamese representative agencies in Russia and Ukraine are working with local competent agencies to create a safe corridor for Vietnamese in Mariupol and other localities of Ukraine to evacuate to a safe place, said the ministry's Spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang.

Politics Sierra Leonean President visits Mekong Delta rice research institute Sierra Leonean President Julius Maada Bio and his entourage on March 18 visited the Cuu Long Delta Rice Research Institute (CCRRI) in Can Tho city.