NA Chairman hails Thanh Hoa’s achievements despite COVID-19 impacts
National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (second from left) presents a souvenir to Thanh Hoa authorities (Photo: VNA)Thanh Hoa (VNA) – National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue has commended the north-central Thanh Hoa province for its efforts and solidarity to obtain important achievements in various areas in 2021 and the first two months of 2022.
Despite COVID-19 impact, Thanh Hoa registered the gross regional domestic product (GRDP) growth rate of 8.85 percent in 2021, ranking in the leading group five provinces and cities nationwide, the Chairman said during a working session with the Standing Board of the provincial Party Committee on March 19.
He stressed the importance of human resources in implementing tasks, Hue noted that the province continues to effectively realise Resolution No. 58-NQ/TW of the Politburo on building and developing Thanh Hoa province to 2030, with a vision to 2045, while speeding up the implementation of special mechanisms and policies in line with Resolution No. 37/2021/QH15 dated November 13, 2021 of the National Assembly on piloting a number of special mechanisms and policies for provincial development.
According to Resolution 58, by 2030, Thanh Hoa is defined to become a beautiful, civilised and modern province, and a big hub in the north central region and the country in terms of energy industry, processing, manufacturing, high value agriculture, logistics, tourism, education, and professional health care. By 2025, the province eyes to become a new growth pillar along with Hanoi, Hai Phong and Quang Ninh to create a development triangle in the North.
He said Thanh Hoa should review, adjust and supplement socio-economic development programmes and plans in line with the approved planning so as to promote its potential and advantages, while promoting economic restructuring in combination with renewing the growth model to create changes in terms of growth quality and competitive edge of its economic sectors.
The Chairman pointed out shortcomings and targets the province has yet to obtain due to COVID-19, and asked it to continue improving operations of the provincial National Assembly deputies’ delegation and people’s councils at levels, and further participate in the NA’s legislative work.
He said the provincial Party Committee, authorities and people should continue thoroughly grasping resolutions of the Party and the provincial Party Committee as well as policies and laws of the State, while focusing on Party and political system building, stepping up the fight against corruption and wastefulness.
The province needs to strongly reform its investment and business environment, enhance the provincial competitiveness capacity, creating new magnet for investment attraction and resources mobilisation for development, while carrying out synchronously measures on safe, flexible adaptation to and effective control of COVID-19, he added.
According to the province’s report, the province has maintained economic activities in the first months of this year, with positive in results in such areas as agricultural production, industry, services and export value. In January-February period, the index of industrial production (IIP) rose 13.2 percent year on year, total retail sale and services increased 11.3 percent, export value surged 33.3 percent to 844.9 million USD, while State budget collection reached 8 trillion VND, or 29 percent of the plan.
Thanh Hoa gave in-principle approval to 15 investment projects, including three FDI ones, with a total registered capital of 861.8 billion VND and 21 million USD./.