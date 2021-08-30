Politics Vietnamese, Thai top legislators hold online talks National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue held online talks with President of the National Assembly of Thailand Chuan Leekpai on August 30.

Politics PM approves chairman of HCM City People’s Committee The Prime Minister has approved the election of Phan Van Mai as Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee for the 2021-2026 term.

Politics Vietnamese, Chinese State audit agencies bolster collaboration Auditor General Tran Sy Thanh and his Chinese counterpart Hou Kai on August 30 co-chaired the online talks between the State Audit of Vietnam (SAV) and the National Audit Office (NAO) of China, which aimed to strengthen the collaboration between the two agencies.

Politics State leader offers incense in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on August 28 offered incense and flowers in tribute to late President Ho Chi Minh on the occasion of the 76th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19) and the country's National Day (September 2), and the 52nd year of the implementation of President Ho Chi Minh's Testament.