NA Chairman holds phone talks with Thai counterpart
National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue held a virtual meeting with President of Thailand’s National Assembly Chuan Leekpai on August 30.
At the talk, the two National Assembly leaders briefed each other on the situation in each country, especially their efforts in fighting COVID-19.
On the occasion, NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue expressed his gratitude to the support the Thai government has given to Vietnam in the fight against Covid-19. He said he hoped that the two sides would continue their cooperation in pandemic prevention, especially in the vaccine research and sharing.
The two leaders expressed their delight to see that despite the complicated pandemic, bilateral trade turnover still maintained a positive growth momentum. Thailand maintains its position as the largest trading partner of Vietnam in ASEAN and the 9th largest investor in Vietnam./.