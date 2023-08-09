Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on August 9 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnamese Party delegation visits Laos A delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) led by Bui Thi Minh Hoai, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairwoman of its Commission for Mass Mobilisation, is on a working visit to Laos on August 8 – 10 at the invitation of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee.

Politics HCM City ceremony marks 76th anniversary of Indian Independence Day A ceremony was held by the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) on August 9 to celebrate the 76th anniversary of the Independence Day of India (August 15, 1947 - 2023).

Politics ☀️ Morning digest August 9 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.