Jakarta (VNA) – National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on August 5 met with leaders of major Indonesian groups, such as Ciputra, Traveloka, and Modena, in Jakarta as part of his official visit to the Southeast Asian nation.



Receiving Managing Director of the Ciputra Group Budiarsa Sastrawinata, Hue acknowledged and highly appreciated the group's investment and business activities in Vietnam with a capital of nearly 3 billion USD, especially in real estate services and social security activities.



The Nam Thang Long urban area, a Ciputra project in Hanoi, is one of the major foreign investment real estate projects in the capital city. Hue wished the Ciputra Group will expand its investment to other fields.



Ciputra Group Managing Director Budiarsa Sastrawinata thanked Vietnam for always supporting the group in its projects in Vietnam, affirming that the group always complies with Vietnam law.



Along with business activities, the Ciputra Group has joined community activities, such as cultural sports events, COVID-19 prevention and control, and environmentally friendly programmes.



Ciputra is one of the leading multi-industry corporations in Indonesia with more than 100 member companies worldwide operating in the fields of real estate, healthcare, education, and arts. It has built and developed about 110 real estate projects with a scale of up to 6,000 ha in Indonesia and other countries.



During his reception for Traveloka's representatives, Hue hailed the firm's travel service business in Vietnam.



He said tourism is a spearheading industry in Vietnam, so the National Assembly has amended related laws, especially amendments to visa policy to facilitate tourism development. Additionally, Vietnam considers the digital economy one of its growth drivers in the coming decades, aiming to make up 20% of GDP by 2025, and 30% by 2030. Vietnam is also building a national data centre to realise this goal.



Traveloka co-founder Albert appreciated Vietnam’s newly-revised visa policy which, he said, shows the country's commitment to supporting and creating favourable conditions for the development of the tourism industry.



Recognising that Vietnam has a lot of potential for tourism development and is one of the leading countries in e-commerce growth, Albert affirmed that the firm will continue to promote cooperation activities in Vietnam, especially those with localities in the digital transformation in tourism.



Also on the morning of August 5, NA Chairman Hue received Michael Jizhar, Executive Vice President of Modena.



Hue welcomed Modena's presence and initial success in Vietnam. He said the strategic partnership between Vietnam and Indonesia which is flourishing is the basis for the two countries' businesses to further strengthen economic, trade, and investment relations.



He suggested the group soon build a factory to produce household appliances and equipment in Vietnam to meet the increasing need in Vietnam and neighbouring countries.



Executive Vice President of Modena Michael Jizhar said that Vietnam is an important market and the group has expanded its operations since 2018.



It is studying to build a factory to produce electrics and household appliances in Vietnam, he said, adding that as a leading brand of home appliances and electronics in Indonesia with products distributed to 92 countries around the world, the group wishes to further expand its presence and operations in Vietnam in renewable energy, and electric vehicle production./.