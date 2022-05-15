Politics Vietnam spotlights Buddhist philosophy on Int’l Day of Vesak Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations, highlighted Lord Buddha’s message on peace, compassion and harmony at a celebration held virtually on May 13 to observe the International Day of Vesak, which was dedicated to the Lord Buddha.

Politics Vietnam, Cambodia hold fifth Defence Policy Dialogue The fifth Vietnam-Cambodia Defence Policy Dialogue at the deputy ministerial level was held at the Hoa Lu International Border Gate's border station in the southern province of Binh Phuoc on May 14.

Politics Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh meets Lao counterpart in US Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met with his Lao counterpart Phankham Viphavanh in Washington D.C on May 13 afternoon (US time) on the occasion of their attending the ASEAN-US Special Summit.

Politics Vietnam seeks to deepen friendship, cooperation with Israel Politburo member and Chairman of the Central Theory Council Nguyen Xuan Thang made a working visit to Israel from May 10-14, aiming to strengthen the bilateral friendship and cooperation.