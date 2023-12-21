NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and delegates. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue held a working session in Hanoi on December 21 with a delegation of the Vietnamese representative agencies abroad led by Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son, within the framework of the 32nd Diplomatic Conference.

Speaking at the event, Chairman Hue said diplomatic work has achieved many significant results, both bilaterally and multilaterally, becoming a bright spot among the country's overall achievements in recent years.



The diplomatic activities of the NA, especially those of the Chairman and Vice Chairpersons, have elevated parliamentary diplomacy into a foremost channel of foreign relations and a source of strength to deepen cooperation with other countries in a profound and effective manner; enhance the country's international position, particularly in politics-diplomacy, socio-economy and sci-tech. Moreover, these efforts have enlisted external resources to control the COVID-19 pandemic and expand economic, trade and investment cooperation, he added.

He asked ambassadors and heads of diplomatic representative agencies to continue building a professional, comprehensive and modern diplomatic sector, thus enhancing Vietnam's reputation and position on the international stage.



The Vietnamese NA and its leaders will continue giving the top priority to the diplomatic sector when considering and deciding on issues within their jurisdiction, with the aim to ensure that the Vietnamese diplomacy's global standing increasingly improves, aligning with the unprecedented "potential, fortune, position and international prestige" of the country as highlighted at the 13th National Party Congress, he said.

Minister Son said apart from joining activities of the 32nd Diplomatic Conference, ambassadors will actively work with ministries, agencies, localities and businesses to collect information and specific suggestions, thus performing diplomatic tasks entrusted by the Party and State, and best meet the country’s development requirements./.