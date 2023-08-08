Politics Engineering Unit Rotation 2 deployed to Abyei for UN peacekeeping mission A see-off ceremony for Engineering Unit Rotation No 2 of Vietnam for the UN peacekeeping mission in the UN Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) was held by the Ministry of Defence on August 8.

Politics ASEAN: Epicentrum of peace, cooperation, development: FM ASEAN, over the past 56 years, has gradually affirmed its position as a pillar of peace, an epicentrum of growth and a nucleus of dialogue and cooperation in the region, wrote Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son in an article named “ASEAN: Epicentrum of peace, cooperation, development” on the occasion of the group’s 56th founding anniversary (August 8, 1967-2023).

Politics ASEAN flag-hoisting ceremony held in Hanoi An Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) flag-hoisting ceremony was held in Hanoi on August 8 to mark the bloc’s 56th founding anniversary (August 8, 1967 - 2023) and 28 years of Vietnam’s membership of the association.

Politics Top legislator’s visit to create breakthroughs for Vietnam-Iran ties: Ambassador National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue’s visit to Iran from August 8-10 reflects the importance that the Vietnamese Party, NA, and Government attach to the friendship and cooperation with Iran, Vietnamese Ambassador to Iran Luong Quoc Huy told the Vietnam News Agency.