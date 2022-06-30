NA Chairman meets Vietnam-UK Network leader in London
National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue had a meeting with Warwick Morris, Chairman of Vietnam-UK Network (VUKN), in London on June 29 (local time), during which he hailed the network’s effective contributions to the strengthening of friendship and solidarity among organisations and individuals of the two countries.
National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and his entourage laid flowers at the plaque of President Ho Chi Minh at New Zealand House on Hay Market Street in London (Photo: VNA)
According to Morris, a former Britain Ambassador to Vietnam, the open network gathers organisations operating independently, connecting organisations and individuals interested in Vietnam to promote bilateral partnership in all fields, including trade, education, expert and student exchange, and culture, contributing to strengthening mutual understanding and friendship between people, agencies and organisations of Vietnam and the UK.
Hue underlined that besides Party and State diplomacy, the people diplomacy is also an important channel to promote the mutual understanding between the two peoples, contributing to fostering cooperation between the two countries.
On the foundation of positive results over the years, NA Chairman Hue suggested that in the time to come, the network coordinate closely with the Vietnamese Embassy in the UK and organisations and agencies in Vietnam to organise more practical activities to further promote the sound bilateral relationship.
Also on June 29, as part of his ongoing official visit to the UK, Hue laid flowers at the plaque of President Ho Chi Minh at New Zealand House on Hay Market Street in London. The plaque reads “Ho Chi Minh (1890-1969) – founder of modern Vietnam – worked in 1913 at the Carton Hotel which stood on this site”.
In 1913, President Ho Chi Minh, under the name of Nguyen Tat Thanh, arrived in London. His four-year stay in London had an important meaning to his revolutionary career, shaping his ideology. In this place, the Vietnamese leader first read the works of Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels and creatively applied Marxism to the struggle for national liberation and independence in Vietnam./.