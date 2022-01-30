NA Chairman presents Tet gifts to the poor, policy beneficiaries in Nghe An
NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue presents Tet gifts to poor and near-poor households and social policy beneficiaries in Nghe An. (Photo: VNA)Nghe An (VNA) - On the occasion of the Lunar New Year (Tet), National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue visited and presented Tet gifts to poor and near-poor households and social policy beneficiaries in Nghi Loc and Hung Nguyen districts in the central province of Nghe An.
Specifically, Hue handed over 400 gift packages to the target people, and granted funding to build 10 houses for households living in extremely difficult circumstances. The two districts also received 200 million VND (8,830 USD) each to assist the poor.
On behalf of Party and State leaders, the NA Chairman extended his best Tet wishes to the Party Organisation, administration, officers, soldiers and people of Nghe An. He asked the locality to pay more attention to all policy beneficiaries, poor and near-poor households, with the spirit of leaving no one behind.
On the Tet occasion, the top legislator has so far presented 1,000 gift packages worth 500 million VND in total to social policy beneficiaries and poor households in Nghe An province./.