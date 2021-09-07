Politics NA Chairman meets Cuba’s legislator in Austria Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue met with Vice President of the National Assembly of People’s Power of Cuba Ana María Mari Machado on September 7, as part of his trip to Austria to attend the fifth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament (WCSP5).

Politics NA Chairman attends opening of WCSP5 A Vietnamese delegation led by Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue attended the opening ceremony of the fifth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament (WCSP5) in the capital city of Austria, Vienna, on September 7.

Politics Vietnam, Singapore eye stronger cooperation in different spheres Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son and his Singaporean counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan on September 7 said the two countries should strengthen cooperation in politics, economy, trade, investment and education-training to promote their strategic partnership.

Politics Greetings to DPRK on 73rd National Day Top leaders of Vietnam have extended greetings to leaders of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) on the occasion of the country’s 73rd National Day.