Politics Vietnamese, Belarusian PMs visit Hanoi Flag Tower, enjoy coffee Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his Belarusian counterpart Roman Golovchenko visited the Hanoi Flag Tower, an iconic relic in the capital city, and enjoyed Vietnamese coffee at noon on December 8 following their talks within the framework of the latter’s official visit to Vietnam.

Politics Vietnamese, Chinese border districts celebrate 10th anniversary of relations A ceremony took place in the northern border province of Cao Bang’s Quang Hoa district on December 7 to mark its decade-long friendship with Longzhou county in China’s Guangxi province, with which it shares an over 22.7km borderline.

Politics Agencies assisting Vietnamese NA, Thai House of Representatives strengthen ties General Secretary of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) and Chairman of the NA Office Bui Van Cuong had a working session with Acting Secretary General of the Thai House of Representatives Arpath Sukhanunh in Bangkok, on December 7 on the occasion of NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue’s official visit to Thailand.

Politics Vietnam to foster comprehensive cooperation with Cambodia: Ambassador Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Nguyen Huy Tang has highlighted the special friendship between the two countries in his recent interview granted to Cambodia’s Kampuchea Thmey Daily.