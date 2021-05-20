World Experts clarify Party’s role in Vietnam’s development Scholars and experts from Russia, France, Japan and Vietnam attended a roundtable held on May 20 to discuss the role of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) in national construction as well as the outcomes of the CPV’s 13th National Congress.

Politics Vietnam, Russia forge cooperation in political education in military The General Department of Politics under the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) and the Main Directorate for Political-Military Affairs of the Russian Armed Forces will enhance cooperation in such priority areas such as political and ideological education.

Politics Military force ready to ensure safety for election day Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen. Phan Van Giang had a meeting with military units on the sector’s readiness to protect safety for the upcoming election of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and all-level People’s Committees for the 2021-2026 tenure.

Politics Armed forces in Can Tho city cast ballots early Nearly 5,000 voters from armed forces in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho began to go to the polls on May 20 morning to elect deputies to the 15th National Assembly and People’s Councils of all levels for the 2021-2026 tenure.