NA Chairman receives more congratulations from foreign parliamentary leaders
Foreign parliamentary leaders have sent letters of congratulations to Vuong Dinh Hue on his election as Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly.
Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue takes the oath of office. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Foreign parliamentary leaders have sent letters of congratulations to Vuong Dinh Hue on his election as Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly.
They comprise President of the National Assembly and Speaker of the House of Representatives of Thailand Chuan Leekpai, President of the European Parliament David Maria Sassoli, and Speaker of the National Assembly of South Africa Thandi Modise.
Vuong Dinh Hue, a Politburo member, was elected as Chairman of the National Assembly at the 11th sitting of the 14th legislature on March 31 morning. Earlier, he served as Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee./.