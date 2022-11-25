Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue (R) and President of the Clark Development Corporation (CDC) Agnes Devanadera. (Photo: VNA)

The top legislator noted that many Vietnamese companies and groups are investing billions of USD abroad in the fields of IT, energy, agricultural product processing and real estate.Meanwhile, Vietnam has so far attracted 35,000 projects with a total registered capital of over 435 billion USD, he said, adding that Vietnam has been evaluated by the United Nations as one of the 20 most successful countries in the world in terms of foreign direct investment attraction.He, therefore, suggested Vietnamese and Philippine businesses step up investment promotion in the time ahead to match potential and strength of both sides./.