Politics Vietnam, Thailand agree to step up bilateral cooperation mechanisms Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son and Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara co-chaired the 5th Meeting of the Vietnam - Thailand Joint Commission for Bilateral Cooperation (JCBC) in Bangkok on April 11, as part of the former’s official visit to Thailand from April 10-12.

Politics Khanh Hoa, Vientiane beef up cooperation in tourism, trade, people-to-people exchange Permanent Vice Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the People’s Council of the south central province of Khanh Hoa Nguyen Khac Toan held talks with Vice Secretary of the Party Committee of Vientiane Songlao YhongNou in the Lao capital city on April 11.

Politics UN agencies’ UPR report contains unobjective contents: Deputy Spokesman The report of the United Nations (UN) agencies in Vietnam under the 4th cycle of the Universal Periodic Review (UPR) mechanism contains many inaccurate and unverified contents, along with many assessments that are unobjective, unbalanced, and do not accurately and fully reflect the situation, efforts and achievements of Vietnam in protecting and promoting human rights, said Deputy Spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Doan Khac Viet.

Politics Vietnam, Vatican agree to continue high-level exchanges Relations between Vietnam and the Vatican have seen many positive developments, thanks to high-level visits and interactions between their leaders, negotiations of the Vietnam-Vatican Joint Working Group, and particularly the elevation of their relationship to the level of Resident Papal Representative in Vietnam since July 2023, according to Deputy Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Doan Khac Viet.