NA Chairman to pay official visit to China
Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue will lead a high-ranking delegation to pay an official visit to China from April 7-12, according to the Foreign Affairs Committee of the National Assembly.
Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue (Photo: VNA)
The visit will be made at the invitation of Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) of China Zhao Leji, the committee said in an announcement on April 4./.