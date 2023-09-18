NA Chairman to pay official visits to Bangladesh, Bulgaria
Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue will pay official visits to Bangladesh and Bulgaria from September 21-26.
Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) –
The visits will be made at the invitations of Speaker of the Bangladeshi Parliament Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury and President of the National Assembly of Bulgaria Rosen Zhelyazkov, according to an announcement of the Vietnamese NA's Committee for Foreign Affairs./.