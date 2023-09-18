Politics Respect-paying service for Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Chi Vinh Party and State leaders paid tribute to former Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieu. Gen. Nguyen Chi Vinh, who passed away on September 14 at the age of 64, in a respect-paying service held in Hanoi on September 18 morning.

Politics NA’s role in international arena highlighted The successful organisation of the 9th Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians in Hanoi on September 14-17 affirmed the important role of the Vietnamese National Assembly in the international arena, delegates to the event have said.

Politics Vice President’s tour boosts bilateral relations with Mozambique, South Africa The official visits to Mozambique and South Africa by Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan from September 10 -17 have contributed to speeding up the implementation of the project "Developing relations between Vietnam and countries in the Middle East - Africa region in 2016-2025”, said Deputy Foreign Minister Le Thi Thu Hang.

Politics Vietnam a dynamic, evolving member of high value of UN: Representative Vietnam has been a dynamic, evolving member of high value of the United Nations (UN) over the last 45 years, Acting UN Resident Coordinator in Vietnam Rana Flowers has said.