NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (second, right) presents a gift to the Academy of Politics of the Lao People's Public Security. (Photo: VNA)

Vientiane (VNA) – Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue visited the Academy of Politics of the Lao People's Public Security in Vientiane on December 5, as part of his working trip to Laos and his attendance at the first Cambodia – Laos – Vietnam (CLV) Parliamentary Summit.

NA Chairman Hue expressed his delight at visiting the academy, a project symbolising the cooperation, solidarity and mutual support between the two Parties and countries, and between the two public security forces of Vietnam and Laos in particular.

Built on an area of 6.5ha with total investment of 250 billion VND (10.4 million USD), the academy meets the training needs for 1,200 students each year. It was inaugurated and put into operation after just seven months of construction.

He hoped that the academy will become a major research and political theory teaching centre of the Ministry of Public Security and Laos.

The Vietnamese Party, Government and NA will always create conditions for the Vietnamese people’s public security force to enhance cooperation with their Lao counterpart, he said, suggesting the two Ministries of Public Security continue supporting each other to ensure the effective operations of the academy.

The Vietnamese leader believed that in the future, the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries and the two public security forces in particular will be preserved, inherited and further grow. He expected that the two forces will engage in numerous practical activities and projects bearing the hallmark of the profound friendship between Vietnam and Laos.

On this occasion, representatives from the Lao Ministry of Public Security and the Academy of Politics thanked the Vietnamese Party, Government and Ministry of Public Security for their assistance in building the academy.

Chairman Hue later presented gifts and planted a tree at the premises of the academy./.