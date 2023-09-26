NA Chairman visits Bulgaria’s University of National and World Economy
National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue visited the University of National and World Economy (UNWE) in Sofia, Bulgaria, on September 25 (local time) on the occasion of his visit to the country.
At the meeting between National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and the leadership of UNWE. (Photo: VNA)
During a meeting with the leadership of UNWE, NA Chairman Hue thanked Bulgaria and UNWE in particular for helping train over 30,000 Vietnamese students and graduate students.
As close friend of the Bulgarian people, Vietnam always follows and rejoices at Bulgaria's achievements in socio-economic development and integration, which bring prosperity and stability to the country, and contribute to enhancing Bulgaria's international position, the Vietnamese top legislator said.
The rector of UNWE Prof. Dimitar Dimitrov briefed the Vietnamese top legislator on the university’s formation and development, saying that the century-old university trained thousands of Vietnamese students, including former Vietnamese NA Chairman Nguyen Sinh Hung.
The university has set up effective cooperative relations with a number of Vietnamese universities such as the Open University and Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology, he said.
Dimitrov expressed his wish to expand cooperation with other Vietnamese universities in the near future.
NA Chairman Hue expressed full support for the Bulgarian university to expand cooperation with Vietnamese universities, stressing that educational cooperation is a very important bridge to connect the two nations and enhance mutual understanding and trust.
He said he believes that with the existing good foundation, the cooperative relations between the UNWE and Vietnamese universities in particular and educational cooperation between the two countries in general will reap better results in the near future./.