Videos Fidel Castro’s historic Vietnam visit solemnly celebrated Politburo member and President of the National Assembly of People's Power of Cuba Esteban Lazo Hernandez is paying a visit to Vietnam. During the visit, he represents Cuban Party and State leaders to attend activities marking 50 years since Cuban leader Fidel Castro visited the liberated zone in South Vietnam in September 1973.

Politics Vietnam, Laos attach importance to defence cooperation: President Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong on September 26 highlighted the importance of defence cooperation between Vietnam and Laos, which, he said, has received due attention of the two Parties and States.

Politics President receives newly accredited foreign ambassadors President Vo Van Thuong hosted separate receptions in Hanoi on September 26 for ambassadors of Bulgaria, the European Union (EU) Delegation, France and Kazakhstan who came to present their credentials.

Politics News agencies treasure Vietnam – Cuba special solidarity The Vietnam News Agency (VNA) and Cuban news Agency Prensa Latina (PL) have preserved and treasured the traditional solidarity and special friendship between Vietnam and Cuba, PL President Luis Enrique González Acosta has said.