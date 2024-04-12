Politics Vietnam, China strengthen border ties during friendship exchange A number of activities were held as part of the eighth Vietnam – China border defence friendship exchange in China’s Yunnan province on April 12.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on April 12 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics NA Chairman visits President Ho Chi Minh relic site in Kunming National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on April 12 paid a floral tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at a historical relic site dedicated to the late Vietnamese leader in Kunming city, Yunnan province, as part of his ongoing official visit to China.

Politics Deputy PM’s visit to further augment Vietnam - Cuba ties Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang is scheduled to pay an official visit to Cuba from April 14 to 16, aiming to continue reinforcing multifaceted cooperation between the two countries.