Business Vietnam attends international craft exhibition in Italy Vietnamese handicraft producers are among nearly 2,600 companies from 86 countries taking part in "Artigiano in Fiera", an international craft exhibition running in Milan, Italy from December 2 to 10.

Business Vietnam, Canada cooperate in IP management The Global Affairs Canada through the Expert Deployment Mechanism for Trade and Development (EDM) provided a training course on improving intellectual property (IP) management capacity for a delegation from the Vietnamese Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) and Ministry of Finance from November 27 to December 2.

Business Vietnam among 10 biggest construction ceramic producing countries Vietnam is among the 10 biggest producers of construction ceramics and has the fourth largest ceramic tile output, according to Deputy Minister of Construction Nguyen Van Sinh.

Videos Tien Giang’s durian growers posting big profits Farmers in the Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang are busy harvesting their durians at the moment. Thanks to high selling prices, their durian trees are expected to bring in profit for 2023 of over 57,740 USD per ha, or 21,777 USD higher than last year.